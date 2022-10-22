Lil Baby On Rumored Migos’s Beef: “They Know I Ain’t Got Nothing Going On With Them”

A rumored beef between Lil Baby and Migos has been circulating hip hop for years now, with either side addressing it. Lil Baby clears up the rumors when asked by DJ Misses on the Posted On The Corner interview, clarifying there is no beef between the Migos and him.

“Hell nah,” said Baby when asked if there is underline issues with Migos. “I be wanting to comment of that type stuff, but when I comment on something, it just make it bigger. “

The question stems from rumored subliminal diss shots between Baby and Migos, like the “Swap It Out” verse that Migos’s Quavo said when news surfaced of Baby taking Saweetie shopping. Baby did drop a verse that said “we ain’t swapping out nothing.” Lil Baby said the rumor went on for so long because he really doesn’t pay attention to what’s happening on the internet.

In the interview, Baby continued: “First of all, I really don’t see shit on the internet. Like people send me shit — and I be wanting to comment. Then I be feeling like that’s gonna make it even more bigger. But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

Lil Baby released his new album, It’s Only Me, over the weekend. The album features Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Future, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Rylo Rodriguez with new singles “Heyy,” “Perfect Timing” and “In A Mintue.” Baby’s sophomore album is anticipated to debut at #1 with sales between 185-210k albums sold.

Watch the full interview with Lil Baby above.