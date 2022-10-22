South Central artist RJmrLA releases his sophomore album in

partnership with EMPIRE, Rodney Brown Jr. The project, whose tracklist includes features from Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, Symba and more, is his first full compilation since 2020.

Rodney Brown Jr. follows, the O.M.M.I.O. recording artist’s lead singles off of the album, “Special Delivery” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Corner House,” and “Aye B*tch” featuring OT Genasis.

The 20 track project brings the South Central native back to his roots while keeping his signature sound and hard hitting bars. Known for his catchy hooks and lyrics, RJmrLA has garnered over 50 million streams in the last decade.

Advertisement

When asked what separates this project from previous efforts RJ shared,

“This album is literally a transparent introduction of who I am outside of being an artist. I wanted people to really know me hence why it is self-titled after my government name. I took my time with this and didn’t want to just release music because people felt it was time. The new music needed

to be right. It needed to be me.”

See the compete tracklist and stream Rodney Brown Jr. below.