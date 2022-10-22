Basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to ESPN, Mutombo is now receiving treatment for the tumor.

In a statement from the NBA, Mutombo is said to be in “great spirits” as the treatments have begun in Atlanta.

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the league said. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

“We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court,” Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said.

During his playing career, Mutombo became the second all-time blocks leader. During an 18-year career, Mutombo made All-NBA three times, ranked 17th in rebounds, second in blocks to Hakeem Olajuwon, and was a four-time league defensive player of the year.