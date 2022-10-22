Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting ready to head back to the football field. For the first time since a frightening hit during Thursday Night Football in week 4, Tua addressed the media and revealed that he lost consciousness following the brutal blow.

“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time because there was a point where I was unconscious, so I couldn’t really tell what was going on,” Tagovailoa said. “When I did come to and kind of realized what was going on and what was happening, I didn’t think of anything long term or short term. I was just wondering what happened.”

Here is Tua speaking at his first media session since returning. Talks about Flo, Sunday night, and his experience in the protocol. Very cool to see QB1 back at it. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/aFaa6L1Xo6 — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) October 19, 2022

Last week, Tagovailoa was back at Miami Dolphins practice. Footage from the open media portion of the practice shows the recently concussed QB tossing a quarterback in his helmet.

According to ESPN‘s Marcel Louis, Tagovailoa was throwing passes 30 yards downfield.

Tagovailoa is still expected to miss time as quarterback Skylar Thompson is set to start for the Dolphins this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also out with a concussion.

You can see footage from practice below.