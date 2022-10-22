Following her huge success with Queen of the Ring, veteran Making Da Band member Babs Bunny released her final trailer for her new production Prom Night. Leading the pack as the originator of female battle leagues, Bunny has done the groundwork finding and showcasing the best females in the battle game and she’s back with another unique card.

Rapper/CEO Babs Bunny



“Prom Night” – Queen of the Rings premiere and formal battle-rap event is comprised of exclusive “one rounder” 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 battles. Peep the new trailer of top tier battle rappers set to premier in the elegant venue in Queens, NY for a extravaganza filled with the fresh fits, food, and bars.

“Give it up for the ladiessssss!!!!”

Oct 29th live in NYC. You don’t wanna miss this historical event.

Check the trailer below

