Big Sean Plans To Take Time Away To Be a Father: ‘You Can’t Really Put a Time Limit on It’

Don’t expect to hear a ton of new music from Big Sean for a while. Sean and his partner, Jhene Aiko, are expecting their first child together, and he plans to take a break from music.

Speaking with TMZ at the airport, Big Sean revealed that he is currently tossing aside bars to figure out baby names.

“I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” Big Sean said. “You can’t really put a time limit on it. You have to feel it out.”

Before heading up an escalator, Sean said, “Go get that new Jeezy it sounds really good.”

You can hear it from Big Sean below.