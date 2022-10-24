The Rock is back on top of the box office. The latest action adventure film for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Black Adam, a superhero film where he plays the villain, made a debut with $67 million in its domestic debut.

The new film also was a smashing success overseas, bringing in $73 million over 76 markets. According to Variety, the weekend total for Black Adam is $140 million.

Black Adam joins The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, DC League of Super-Pets, and Don’t Worry Darling among Warner Bros. movies that have debuted in the top spot at the domestic box office this year.

Black Adam is also the first movie to make a debut of over $50 million since Thor: Love and Thunder.