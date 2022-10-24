Latto, Megan and Dream Doll Are All Wearing The It Color of The Season, Pink. Let Us Show You How You Can Recreate The Look

It’s no secret that when the women of Hip Hop show up they show out and when it comes to the latest trend, pink, from Fuscia to hot pink the ultra-feminine hue is making a big statement this season. While the world is putting away the bright colors of summer and pulling out those dark muted colors of fall and winter our favorite celebs are all thinking in pink and there is an entire movement happening from fashion to beauty, that has unfolded with its influence. Look below at our favorite celebs that slay wearing pink. No, these ladies didn’t invent the color, but while rocking it they made us believe the super girly shade and all its fabulous were made just for melanated skin tones.

Megan Thee Stallion

Dream Doll

Latto

Asian Doll

Kali

Get The Beauty Look:

If the idea of wearing a whole pink outfit is not your style then get the look through your beauty choices, recreated Lattos all pink beauty look from her lace front wig to the lipglposs-See below:

Hair

Custom color Lace Front wig by Kendrasboutique Created by Lace Assassin.

Eyeliner

Lip Gloss

MAC LipGlass lipgloss in Oyster Girl, $23