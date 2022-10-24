Lil Durk will no longer face charges in connection to a shooting outside a business titled The Varsity in Atlanta. According to WSB-TV 2, the shooting occurred days after the 2019 super Bowl.
In 2019, Durk surrendered to the shooting, stating, “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”
Durk was facing charges of commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They have all been cleared.
Durk’s lawyer, Manny Arora offered a statement:
While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.