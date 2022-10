Roddy Ricch is ready to give his fans new music. Hitting Instagram, Ricch announced the long-awaited Feed Tha Streets 3 would arrive in November.

“FEED THA STREETS 3 11/18/22 MY GIFT TO YOU,” Roddy Ricch wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, Roddy Ricch dropped off a video for his new single “Aston Martin Truck,” which you can see below.

