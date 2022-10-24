The Los Angeles Lakers have opened their season 0-3. Facing the Blazers, the Lakers gave up a late lead, and LeBron James was unable to hit a game-tying turnaround fadeaway to take the game to overtime.

Up down the stretch, the Lakers had a couple of costly mistakes, one by Russell Westbrook leading to a bench for the final possessions. Head coach Darvin Ham tells ESPN he is not concerned about feelings being hurt by his decision.

“We don’t have time for feelings or people being in their feelings. Like, we’re trying to turn this thing around,” Ham said.

For the Lakers, the game was hindered by poor shooting. Overall the team shot a disappointing 6-for-33 from three. Missing a 2-point shot before being pulled, Westbrook stated that he was attempting a two-for-one, Ham preferred he attacked the basket.

James would speak about the state of the team, dubbing their energy as “shitty.”

“If you’re around a group of guys that are excited after a loss, then that’s the worst business that you can be in. So that’s the mood right now.”