Stacey Abrams Holds Pro-Choice Sign and Petitions for Votes at Latto’s Atlanta Performance

With Election Day looming, Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams hit the stage with Latto to deliver a message about abortion rights.

During Latto’s Saturday night performance in Atlanta, Abrams took the stage with Latto’s dancers holding a “My Body, My Choice” sign. At the time, Latto was performing her single “Pussy,” a single that targets the decision to repeal Roe V. Wade.

“I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams said.

You can see the moment below.