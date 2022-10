Welcome to the Drake and 21 Savage era. The 6ix God and 21 revisited the former’s Honestly, Nevermind album to deliver a video for the banger “Jimmy Cooks.”

The video is rather simple, bringing the two stars dressed in black to the camera with a large video screen and also making a pause to announce their new joint album, Her Loss, which will release this Friday, Oct. 28.

You can see the new video below.

