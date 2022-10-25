The fallout of Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments continues. Ye has been dropped by the talent agency CAA.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the agency has decided to cut ties with Ye due to his anti-Semitic views across social media and in interviews.

In addition, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley announced they will not continue forward with an already complete Kanye West documentary.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” the MRC execs said in a statement to Variety. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years—the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

The CAA and documentary news comes after one of Kanye West’s prized relationships has come to a close. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Balenciaga has severed ties with the billionaire rapper.

Kering, the fashion house parent company of the Balenciaga brand, released a statement cutting ties: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Balenciaga did not expand on a particular reason for the separation.

Earlier this month, Ye hit the Runway for Balenciaga. Ye was at Paris Fashion Week and made his runway debut, opening the Balenciaga Summer 2023 show.

The runway, which was a mud pit, saw Ye’s opening stroll accented by all-black attire. He wore a jacket that had a “security” patch, a baseball cap, and leather pants.

According to Elle, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna said the mud is “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

Bella Hadid also modeled in the show, while Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, and Ye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West were all in attendance.

