Cardi B Says Offset Will Address Social Media Rumors in His Forthcoming Album

What’s going on with Offset and the rest of Migos? Did he really have a side relationship with Saweetie? What’s the status of Offset and Quality Control? According to Cardi B, we will have all the answers soon.

Cardi wrote online while blasting Rah Ali that Offset will answer all the questions of the people during the release of his solo album on Nov. 11.

“The RUMOR will be addressed on Offset’s album, but while we wait let’s address why your side nikka GSTACKS was posting bout that baby in your stomach that was his and not your husbands?!”

Cardi B calls out Rah Ali and says Offset cheating rumors will be addressed on his upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/66JlTHd9Er — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

Are you ready to hear Offset’s new album?