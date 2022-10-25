Kanye West hired Johnny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, who assisted him in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. After Ye refused to retract his statements, Vasquez pulled out.

According to TMZ, Vasquez informed her firm Brown Rudnick that she would not be open to representing Ye. If a retraction is issued, Ye may be able to secure the services of the firm.

On Friday night, Ye spoke to cameras outside of his daughter North’s basketball game and stated, “it’s actually proven the exact point I made” in reference to his comments against involving Jewish people.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together,” Ye said. “We gotta get the truth before we can get the love, if not we are just loving the lies.”