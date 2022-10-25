Lil Uzi Vert has revealed details of a Live Nation-organized, 20-city cross-country tour set to begin in March 2023.

The 32-city excursion as a part of the Endless Summer Tour in 2018 was the Philadelphia native’s most recent headline tour.

Just a few days have passed since the debut of Uzi’s brand-new track, “Just Wanna Rock.” He released his Red & White EP earlier this summer, which featured notable tracks like “For Fun,” “I Know,” and others.

Advertisement

You can hear “Just Wanna Rock” below.