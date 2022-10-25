[WATCH] Jonathan Majors Appears as Kang the Conqueror in New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer

Marvel Studios is getting ready to invite the world back to Wakanda with the new Black Panther, but they already have the next film loaded. Marvel Studios have released the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The new trailer brings Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, brings along Bill Murray in his Marvel Studios debut, and gives a new look at Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

The film arrives in theaters on February 27, 2023. You can see the trailer and the poster below.

