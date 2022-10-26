In honor of his 30th birthday, Grammy Award-winning musician 21 Savage held his second annual Freaknik 2022 Sunday night at Underground Atlanta.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Every year on his birthday, Savage presents FreakNik, a spring break festival that started in Atlanta in the 1980s and rose to fame in the 1990s. The event, which was organized by MusicBusinessPolitics, included performances by DJ Montay, Pastor Troy, Playa Poncho, Kizzy Rock DJ, 69 Boyz, Kilo, Luke, and Marc B as well as special guests.

Latto, Drake, Lizzo, Metro Boomin’, Teyana Taylor, Jacob Lattimore, Nardo Wick, Lakeyah, and more celebrities were present.

Advertisement

You can see images from the event below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
F6ADE5B5 E7AE 42E9 9138 D78793CB7AF7
F21A85F8 BDF1 4E33 9BBB 6DC00DC7E507
Ffy8JQ WYAAbeCU
Ffy8JRBWAAAZaq6
Ffy8JRDXEAIZnDA
IMG 6021
IMG 6024
3BCD6C3E 6ACA 4CFA 91A7 AFBA89CB7517
302EE951 17EA 454C 8F0D CDDAED4003AE
DCFCD86B 107A 4F5A 9BEB 313C0A4820F5
3BCD6C3E 6ACA 4CFA 91A7 AFBA89CB7517