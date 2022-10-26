In honor of his 30th birthday, Grammy Award-winning musician 21 Savage held his second annual Freaknik 2022 Sunday night at Underground Atlanta.

Every year on his birthday, Savage presents FreakNik, a spring break festival that started in Atlanta in the 1980s and rose to fame in the 1990s. The event, which was organized by MusicBusinessPolitics, included performances by DJ Montay, Pastor Troy, Playa Poncho, Kizzy Rock DJ, 69 Boyz, Kilo, Luke, and Marc B as well as special guests.

Latto, Drake, Lizzo, Metro Boomin’, Teyana Taylor, Jacob Lattimore, Nardo Wick, Lakeyah, and more celebrities were present.

You can see images from the event below.