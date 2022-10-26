Antonio Brown Defends Ye, Says He Will Remain in Role as President of Donda Sports

Antonio Brown is sticking beside Kanye West. As athletes are leaving Ye’s DONDA Sports brand and the rapper is losing partnerships worldwide, Brown released a press release on Twitter.

“Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection,” Brown wrote. “I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and other in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance.

“The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.”

Later in the statement, Brown confirms his role as President of DONDA Sports with no intention of leaving.

“As the President of Donda Sports, I remain. I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community. I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

You can see the full statement below.