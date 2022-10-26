Ashanti Says She Isn’t Surprised by Irv Gotti’s Recent Claims: ‘Irv Has Flat-out Lied’

Ashanti has listened to all the words from Irv Gotti, and now it is her time to talk. Speaking with Angie Martinez in a preview of her In Real Life podcast, Ashanti said she wasn’t surprised by Gotti’s claims.

“It wasn’t surprising to me,” Ashanti said. “Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

She added, “I’m very proud and content with what I’ve accomplished in my career.”

This is the second time Ashanti has responded to Gotti’s claims. Earlier this month on the remix of Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” she sang:

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed,

it’s giving you pressed, it’s giving you missing the best…”

Ashanti x Gotta Move On Remix pic.twitter.com/Pq4j3F7Y8l — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) October 7, 2022

During appearances on Drink Champs and in The Murder Inc Story, Gotti revealed he and Ashanti hid a relationship. Despite the criticism of the general public, Irv Gotti is standing by his words, citing, “I just told my truth.”

“It’s my life. They paid me a bunch of money to talk about my life at Murder Inc. and I caught all this flack because of it,” Gotti said to Essence. “It’s my life. I’m not a lying type person. I wish Ashanti all the best. If you’re watching Ashanti, I wish you all the best. But I just told my truth.”