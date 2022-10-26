DaBaby on Rapping About Alleged Sexual Relationship with Megan Thee Stallion: ‘It Is What It Is’

DaBaby on Rapping About Alleged Sexual Relationship with Megan Thee Stallion: ‘It Is What It Is’

DaBaby pulled up to Hot 97 and the Ebro in the Morning crew asked why did he rap about an alleged sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. In a matter-of-fact answer, DaBaby stated, “it is what it is.”

“I said a long time ago, keep me out the business,” DaBaby said. “It’s a song. It’s out right now. Niggas can take it how they want to take it.”

DaBaby dropped off his new album Baby On Baby 2 in September, rapping about sex with Megan Thee Stallion on the single “Boogeyman.”

Advertisement

“You play with me that shit was childish The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her I was fkin on Megan Thee Stallion Waited to say that shit on my next album

Hit it the day before too

But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

He then would double back with bars about Pardison Fontaine:

“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward

I told you n*ggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me I poked the muthaf*ckin bear, I’m a animal.”

A short time later, Thee Stallion would issue a kind response during her time on stage.

“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” Thee Stallion said. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”