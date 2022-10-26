As the latest retailer to cut ties with troubled music and fashion mogul Kanye West, Foot Locker has yanked all Yeezys from their shelves yesterday(October 25) just hours after Adidas announced severing ties with West for his anti-Semitic statements.

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

All 874 of the company’s chain stores were told to put all of their Yeezy merchandise in the back room until f”urther notice”, according to an employee memo.

The decision came on the heels of Adidas ending its $1.5 billion deal with West, who has seen his fashion empire crumble in the past weeks.

Balenciaga, Vogue and CAA had previously cut ties with West in the wake of his Oct. 9 tweet in which he wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The GAP, who had a multimillion dollar collaboration with Ye, annun ed yesterday that they would be taking “immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product” from stores as well as shut down YeezyGap.com.