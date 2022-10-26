NLE Choppa partners with boohooMAN to release their latest personalized collection. The Memphis native stepped on the scene in 2019 with the success of his double platinum single, “Shotta Flow,” which peaked at No. 36 the Billboard Hot 100 charts. With a core fan base that follow his moves both in and outside of music, NLE Choppa continues to expand the range for his fans.

The NLE collection is diverse in range of bold, printed shirts, jackets and hoodies combined with simple tees to cater to his own personal sense of fashion and style.

“This is a huge step into the fashion world for me and I’m extremely fortunate that it was with this boohooMAN campaign, said NLE Choppa. “This will be huge!”

NLE’s endeavors extend beyond music and fashion. As a community leader, he started his Need Learning Everyday (NLE) challenge back in 2019. The initiative aims to encourage and raise school attendance and reading.

Each student that attends 95 percent attendance rate and reads at least 100,000 words during the school year, will be rewarded with prizes, NLE Choppa merch and more.

As part of this collaboration, NLE will also be working with boohooMAN to offer the program’s top readers his collection and boohooMAN is honored to support it.

The news comes after NLE Choppa posted a picture of himself in his boxers that became a trending topic. He took to Twitter to clarify his comfortability with his sexuality.

“I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not,” said the “Do It Again” rapper.