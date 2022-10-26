Rihanna Set to Release New Music on Friday as Part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a month away, and it appears it will come with new music from Rihanna.

On Tuesday, a graphic floated online with the letter R and a release date of this Friday, Oct. 28. The R is in the same font as the film, and the single will serve as the first official release from the film’s soundtrack.

Rihanna hopped in the comments to confirm her appearance.

Tickets for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now available. To stoke the excitement of fans, Marvel has released a new trailer. In the new trailer, the new Black Panther is unveiled. The silhouette of a woman sheds more light on the future of the franchise, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) is prominently featured in the trailer.

Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli and Martin Freeman. Ryan Coogler returns as Director. The film’s new trailer provides a look into the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and Namor, who can fly with his winged feet.