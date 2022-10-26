Earlier in OCtober, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers competed against the Phoenix Suns in a preseason matchup in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. In a postgame press conference, James expressed his eyes are set on a future Vegas franchise.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, according to ESPN. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James is currently an owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. With his eyes set on the NBA, the Las Vegas market may soon be the home of King James.

Adam Silver heard the statements, and while speaking with Malika Andrews on NBA Today, he believes Bron’s ambitions are healthy for the league.

“I think it’s very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver said. “Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte. It’s great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas, specifically, will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.”