Tory Lanez Placed on House Arrest Until Start of Trial with Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest that will last until his trial with Megan Thee Stallion begins.

According to TMZ, a judge placed Lanez on house arrest during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The judge placed the order on Lanez after he punched August Alsina at a show in Chicago in September.

Prosecutors wanted to place Lanez in custody after violating the terms of his bail against Thee Stallion. Prosecutors cite the Chixtape rapper as a threat to public safety. There are no charges filed against Lanez for the punch.

In September, Alsina hit Instagram and revealed that he was on the receiving end of a beat down by Lanez and his bodyguards at a show. The show was a part of the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam created by Rip Micheals. Speaking with TMZ, Micheals revealed that he removed Lanez from future dates.

According to Micheals, Alsina didn’t want to pretend to be friendly with Lanez after online trash-talking. Lanez would eventually follow Alsina outside with his security. Micheals would try to smooth the moment over, and when Alsina turned around, Lanez would punch him in the face.

Micheals revealed Alsina went to urgent care and would miss the following night of the tour in New York City.