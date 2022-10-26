Westside Gunn is getting ready for his upcoming album Hitler Wears Hermes 10. Hitting Instagram, Gunn dropped off the cover, which features Eastside Flip of Buffalo.

“I’m a be honest with y’all CANT NOBODY FUCK WITH ME, this shit in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the Illest N…., ya Fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s hahahahah #FLYGOD. TEN…. The GOD IS HERE”

The album is set for release on Friday, Oct. 28, joining a stacked release day that features Drake and 21 Savage, Smino, dvsn, and more.

