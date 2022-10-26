After the release of his most recent album, I Got Issues, YG revealed details of his The Red Cup Tour 2023, which will feature OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn as special guests. The 17-city tour, which is being organized by Live Nation, will begin on January 20 at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium and stop in Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and other cities before coming to an end on February 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Fri Jan 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Sun Jan 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

Tue Jan 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Thu Jan 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Sat Jan 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

Sun Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Tue Jan 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

Wed Feb 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

Thu Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

Mon Feb 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Fri Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

Sun Feb 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

Mon Feb 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Thu Feb 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

In other YG-related news, he hit L.A. Leakers and floated over “Hussle in the House.”

^With support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! With support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn

*Not A Live Nation Date