International superstar 21 Savage has acknowledged After 9 Partner’s (an Atlanta-based Promotional Company) FreakNik® Trademark and came to an agreement to co-produce his star-studded celebration via a license agreement. During the FreakNik®, both 21 Savage and Drake announced the arrival of their joint Her Loss album due to be released on Friday (October 28). Other notable celebrities attended the FreakNik® including Lizzo, Latto, Reginae Carter, Uncle Luke, Teyana Taylor and more. Political wonks Mayor Khalid attended and Stacey Abrams who addressed the FreakNik attendees encouraging them to vote in the upcoming November 4th elections.

The attendees adorned ’90s fashion and continued to pay homage to FreakNik®. 21 Savage was decked out in a Telfar hat, and matching ’90s cartoon character pants, featuring Mickey Mouse and Tweety.

“l wanted to bring back the custom airbrush aesthetic of the ’90s, so I connected with this Queens designer [Phade] who is a pioneer of hip-hop fashion, to bring it to life for Savage [FreakNik®] head to toe.” – Stylist Fatima

In line with the FreakNik® theme, Latto and Lizzo also wore colorful ’90s’ sets. Teyana Taylor dialed into the FreakNik® spirit with a bandana, a colorful print jacket and a gorgeous pair of oversized hoop earrings.

FreakNik®, Atlanta’s legendary Spring Break celebration that gained popularity throughout the ’80s and ’90s, was brought back after 20 years by After 9 Partners, Atlanta-based promotional company founded by Atlanta native, Carlos Neal. Carlos’ goal for FreakNik® is to ensure the event can become a positive annual celebration that is embraced by Atlanta for its impact on Atlanta’s history. Carlos has indicated FreakNik® is Atlanta history. FreakNik® licensed model, scheduled to roll out in 2023. It will protect the FreakNik® brand to ensure others can enjoy the celebration while positively impacting their community, in a safe, fun, and socially conscious format, focused on issues that affect the community it’s being held in.

FreakNik indicated for those who did not get an invite, not to worry, as they will receive a chance to attend the 2023 Festival which will be a Live Filmed Production open to the public. FreakNik has created a partnership with a major network for the 40th Celebration scheduled next year in 2023. After 9 carries on the torch of FreakNik®, in an annual Festival format which will be socially responsible, safe, fun, and with a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

