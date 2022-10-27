Congratulations go out to Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton who are the latest celebs to get a star on Hollywood’s walk of fame. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the MCs will receive their star in the Recording category, on November 4th, this honor marks the 2,739th star on the walk of fame. According to Ana Martinez the Walk of Fame Producer, their star will be placed right next to another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliot. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!” Martinez says in a statement. Missy showed all her love on Twitter with the caption that says “👑👑🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier💜 Thank you S&P RESPECT👑.”

The duo returns the sentiment to Missy on their official Twitter page saying “Our stars being beside each other makes it all the more special. Your sisterhood and friendship is such a blessing. Thank you @MissyElliott 🇯🇲❤️”

Salt-N-Pepa has a career that spans over 37 years, getting their start as a group in 1985, and receiving countless awards including three No.1’s. On ‘Billboard’s’ Hot Rap Songs chart, five albums on the Billboard 200, and won the Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group in 1995 — which made them the first women in rap to win a Grammy. Additionally, their hit “Push It” became the first rap song by a female act to hit the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, and it eventually climbed its way up to No. 19. The duo’s star will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to Amoeba Music, MC Lyte, and Roxanne Chante will appear as guest speakers of the event, and the entire ceremony will be streamed live on Friday (Nov. 4) at 11:30 a.m. on walkoffame.com

