While most people know David Beckham as a world-famous football player, many don’t know that he has also appeared in several movies. It seems like football and Hollywood have a big solid relationship between them.

In fact, Beckham is just one of many famous football player actors who have made cameo appearances in films. Other notable footballers who have graced the silver screen include Pele, Vinnie Jones, and Neymar.

Top 5 Footballers Who Also Appeared As Actors:

David Beckham:

David Beckham is one of the top footballers in the world. He has also appeared as an actor in a few movies. In 2017, he played the role of trigger in the movie “King Arthur.” He also played a role in the 2015 movie “The Man from U.N.C.L.E..”

Beckham’s acting career shows that he is not just a great football player of all time but also a great actor when it comes to Hollywood films.

Neymar:

Neymar, who is considered one of the best footballers in the world, has also appeared as an actor. One of his best hits is the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, where he played one of the key roles in the film. He has also appeared in other documentaries and films.

Pele:

Pelé is a Brazilian retired professional footballer who played as a forward. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He has appeared in many films, including Escape Victory and Mike Bassett: England Manager, which was a comedy satire.

Escape to Victory is a 1981 film about Allied prisoners of war who are interned in a Nazi camp during World War II. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, and Pelé.

Vinny Jones:

In 2001, the film “Mean Machine” was released, starring actor Vinnie Jones as Danny Meehan, a former professional footballer who is sent to prison. The film was a critical and commercial success and solidified Jones’ status as a top footballer who also appeared as an actor.

Zinedine Zidane:

Zinedine Zidane is a retired French footballer who played as an attacking midfielder. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

In addition to his successful career in football, Zidane has also appeared as an actor in several films. One of his hits includes the French fantasy comedy Asterix at the Olympic Games. He has also appeared in other films such as Goal, Goal II, Kroos, and many others.

In conclusion, David Beckham is just one of many famous football players who have appeared in movies. Some of these other players include Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, and Neymar. If you’re a fan of football or movies, be sure to check out some of these films featuring your favorite stars.