SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again

Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return.

“I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come to my house, I’ve got a court.” – Serena Williams

The message echoes a sentiment that Williams shared during a visit to Good Morning America, citing that Tom Brady, who abruptly ended his month-long retirement, as the starter of “a really cool trend.”

Following her exit from the US Open singles tournament, Nike launched their new brand film celebrating the legacy of Serena Williams, By Changing Nothing, She Changed Everything.

Along with the new spot, Nike released a statement: “Serena Williams redefined what it means to be a true champion. Her legacy transcends sport and has inspired generations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with her. And, we thank her for all she has done and will do in the future. Here’s to never changing who you are.“

You can see the Zendaya-narrated spot below.