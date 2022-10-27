Faith & Fight: FAMU Athletes Advocate For Change was dropped by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete-empowerment company, UNINTERRUPTED. The brief documentary gives the Florida A&M University (FAMU) football team’s players, popularly known as Rattlers, a forum to speak openly about issues at their school that affect their experience as student-athletes.

This is the tale of the FAMU football team’s belief in their capacity to stand up for what is right and their struggle to obtain the recognition and assistance they merit as the top-tier student-athletes at the top public HBCU in the country. Isaiah Land, a linebacker and FCS Defensive Player of the Year, Xavier Smith, BJ Bohler, Jose Romo-Martinez, Willie Simmons, the head coach of the Rattlers, and Dr. Larry Robinson, the president of the university, are among the prominent voices in the documentary.

You can see the documentary below.

Advertisement