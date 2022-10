[WATCH] Dame Dash Names Two JAY-Z Albums and One From Kanye as His Favorite Roc-a-Fella Projects

Dame Dash’s status as one of the most important figures in Hip-Hop history is undeniable. Showing up on Kick Game, Dash was asked what his favorite albums released on Roc-A-Fella records.

“Kanye’s first album, The Blueprint, and Reasonable Doubt,” Dame replied.

He added, “I put them out.”

Roc-a-Fella has a run of albums to explore as favorites. What are you top three?