Ye Blasts Jason Lee on Instagram After Blogger Posts Email About Shutdown of Donda Academy

Kanye West’s DONDA Academy is reportedly shutting down for the rest of the year. In an email intercepted by Hollywood Unlocked, the Academy team thanks the families of students for their support.

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

Hollywood Unlocked owner Jason Lee, who once doubled as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships, was then targeted by the rapper after he posted the private message.

“JASON LEE,” Ye wrote. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.”

