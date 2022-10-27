Kanye West’s DONDA Academy is reportedly shutting down for the rest of the year. In an email intercepted by Hollywood Unlocked, the Academy team thanks the families of students for their support.
“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”
Hollywood Unlocked owner Jason Lee, who once doubled as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships, was then targeted by the rapper after he posted the private message.
“JASON LEE,” Ye wrote. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.”
Earlier this month, Jason Lee parted ways with Ye after he debuted the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Jason Lee wrote:
“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy.
Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing.
I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.
Not to mention, adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible. I understand he believes in her right to free speech but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.
This is sad.”