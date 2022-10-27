Was Ye attempting to find a new home for line of products? On Wednesday, the rapper popped up at the Los Angeles headquarters of Skechers uninvited. According to TMZ, Ye had a brief conversation with two executive before he was removed from the building.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Ye is a sportswear apparel free agent after Adidas cut ties with the rapper due to hate speech and anti-semitic language. Following Adidas cutting ties with Ye, Forbes officially bumps Ye’s billionaire title, revealing that he is worth $400 million without the sportswear brand.

Before the now-defunct deal, 4 to 8% of all Adidas sales came from Ye’s Yeezy products. According to investment bank Cowen, the dead deal cost Ye $1.5 billion of his net worth. Ye did not reply to Forbes’ request for comment.

Ye’s remaining fortune comprises real estate assets, cash, his music catalog, and a minor stake in Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.