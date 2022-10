Chlöe Releases Her New Single and Video “For the Night” Feat. Latto

Chlöe, a multifaceted artist, has released her new song, “For the Night,” which features rising ATL rapper Latto.

The music video, which Chlöe also co-directed, offers fans a window inside a day in her life. The video comes following Chlöe’s performance at the iHeart Radio Festival and a worrisome FaceTime conversation with her hidden lover, performed by none other than Druski.

“For The Night” follows Chlöe’s sizzling single “Surprise.” You can see the new video below.

