Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss joint album was supposed to drop today. The album has been pushed back after the mixing and mastering progress was halted by producer and engineer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID-19.

The album was announced in the “Jimmy Cooks” Video but will not drop on Nov. 4, instead of Oct. 28.

“Our brother @OVO40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

The “Jimmy Cooks” video is rather simple, bringing the two stars dressed in black to the camera with a large video screen before announcing the album.

You can see the new video below.