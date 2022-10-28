Elon Musk Fires CEO and Other Executives As He Takes Over Twitter

Less than a week as the leader of Twitter, Elon Musk will already have to do some restructuring of the organization. According to CNBC, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal who were based in San Francisco.

The Washington Post added Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety, was also fired.

The deal was officially completed before the Friday deadline for a sum of $44 billion. The Delaware Chancery Court mandated the Friday deadline for closing the purchase in early October.

A collection of financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, agreed to lend Musk $12.5 billion earlier this year so that he could buy and take private Twitter.

Ahead of the deal closing, Musk showed up to Twitter HQ carrying a sink, creating a moment online he captioned, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Former President Donald Trump would hit Truth social and praise the Twitter acquisition.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote.

There are currently no details if President Trump will return to the platform.