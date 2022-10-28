A mural of Kanye West in the Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago has been covered. The mural was created and covered by artist Jason M. Peterson and stood 14 feet tall.

Before the image was covered, it was a black-and-white image of the Donda creator. Now, it’s just a black silhouette. Peterson posted the new image on his Instagram story later with the caption, “We need better role models.”

According to Block Club Chicago, Peterson removed the mural at the request of the building’s owner, who is Jewish.

very crazy i’m witnessing this right now.. they’re painting over the kanye mural in chicago pic.twitter.com/xC3xKDkFV7 — 🧷 (@RuTheTailor) October 26, 2022