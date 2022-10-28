Megan Thee Stallion will be the latest performer for Apple Music Live, the unique live performance series on Apple Music that gives the biggest stars in music a global platform to interact with audiences worldwide.

On Wednesday, December 21st at 7:00 PM PST, the world’s most famous artist will wrap up Apple Music Live’s illustrious debut season, which has already included exclusive live performances from Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Billie Eilish. The concert will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. To apply for tickets, visit http://apple.co/AMLTickets.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in LA,” Megan said. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

“Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance,” said Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis.

Traumazine, Megan’s most recent album, broke the record for the most popular female rap album of 2022 on its first release day and continues to maintain that record today. Eleven tracks from Traumazine made it to the Daily Top 100 worldwide, while three made it to the Global Daily Top 100.