The husband of Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by a home intruder early Friday morning.
According to ABC News, a suspect is in custody after entering the Pelosi’s home. 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is now in the hospital but is “expected to make a full recovery.” Paul is believed to have suffered “significant” injuries.
The suspect entered the Pelosi home through the side door with a hammer. The suspect was reportedly looking for the House speaker, who was in Washington D.C., with her protective detail.
Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill stated a motive is under investigation.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.