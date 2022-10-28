The Stewie 1 Causing Trouble, Breanna Stewart’s latest edition of her signature sneaker, is being made available by PUMA Hoops. The new hue, which has a striking purple gradient, honors Stewie’s disruptive personality on the court.

The second drop in the sneaker line reverses the narrative to highlight Stewie’s bold side, whereas the first drop, Quiet Fire, focuses on his humble demeanor. This aggressiveness is embodied in a purple gradient treatment with tints of violet and lavender for a daringly unabashed look. Along with PUMA Hoops technology, such as NITRO foam, the sneaker has the same iconic, sculptural wraparound heel, detailed outsole, and formstrip as the original.

Starting on November 3rd, the Stewie 1 Causing Trouble will be sold for $120 through DICK’S Sporting Goods, PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and a few more stores.

You can see the new sneaker below.