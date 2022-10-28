Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe has been arrested on domestic violence charges. According to TMZ, Bledsoe, who recently signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement, Bledsoe was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. in Lost Hills, California, after a report of slapping his girlfriend.

Bledsoe was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after the incident, and he has bonded out.

Taking to Instagram, Bledsoe’s girlfriend wrote, “NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN.”