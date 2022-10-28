There is likely no more self-aware basketball superstar than LeBron James. The Lakers are currently 0-4, and ahead of tonight’s (Oct. 28) game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James told the media he would be more aggressive.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” James said to ESPN after the Wednesday night loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough.”

LeBron James says Friday will be a different story. James said, “I’ll be much better on Friday with that. I’ve done it over and over the course of my career. That’s an easy fix. I’m not worried about that.”

LeBron is 0-4 for the first time since his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/6OxoqrWDsz — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2022

The Lakers may be at the bottom of the NBA right now but LeBron shows he still has the ability to compete.

VINTAGE LEBRON JAMES DUNK 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/dIcpL3Rnnp — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 27, 2022

