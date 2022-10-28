Prime Video announced as part of its Thursday Night Football (TNF) alternate stream offers, it will work with the Emmy-winning program UNINTERRUPTED The Shop to debut a brand-new, live presentation.

On November 17, when the Tennessee Titans host the Green Bay Packers, Prime Video will broadcast exclusive live coverage of Thursday Night Football under the moniker TNF in The Shop, with executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and co-creator Paul Rivera welcoming a variety of special guests.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” said Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on November 17.”

A diverse group of individuals from the worlds of sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture will come together for TNF in The Shop. Along with real-time analysis of the TNF game that night, TNF in The Shop will feature genuine conversations. Viewers are invited to participate via Prime Video’s bespoke split screen by sharing their own stories and opinions on current events and pop culture. The Thursday Night Football alternative stream roster already includes TNF with Dude Perfect, TNF with Storm & Kremer, TNF en Espaol, and Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats. TNF in The Shop joins this impressive group.

Uninterrupted The Shop’s original, ground-breaking formula will be carried over, resulting in one-of-a-kind experiences where renowned artists, entertainers, athletes, and advocates come together for real, unfiltered conversations and storytelling that ordinarily wouldn’t take place on a typical show. Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams, and former President Barack Obama are just a few of the celebrities who have previously appeared on The Shop.