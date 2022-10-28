Ye Reopens Donda Academy Less Than 24 Hours After Closure, Asks 50 Cent to Help Expansion in Houston

Kanye West has reversed course on the closure of DONDA Academy in California and is looking to the help of 50 Cent to open a Houston branch.

On Wednesday, in an email intercepted by Hollywood Unlocked, the Academy team thanked the families of students for their support.

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

Hollywood Unlocked owner Jason Lee, who once doubled as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships, was then targeted by the rapper after he posted the private message.

“JASON LEE,” Ye wrote. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.”

🚨 Kanye West goes after wannabe internet “Blogger” Jason Lee.



“HERE’S THE CLOUT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR” pic.twitter.com/24RaKBw25Q — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) October 27, 2022

Ye and his team doubled back on the families of his students and let them know the school is already reopened.

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy,” the message reads. “With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!

“The children of Donda are going to change the world.”

Just 4 hours after shutting down, Kanye West’s Donda Academy announces it’s reopening:



“We are back and returning with a vengeance!" pic.twitter.com/QjYLOhnpkG — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2022

Back on Instagram, Kanye West called on his former foe 50 Cent for help in opening more schools. “We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” Ye wrote.