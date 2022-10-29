The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.

The partnership pays homage to the democratization of hip-hop culture by Dapper Dan in the 1980s, a period in which PUMA also became a mainstay in the streetwear industry. The four-piece capsule will feature a wide selection of modernized classics, including the designer’s interpretation of timeless items like the T7 tracksuit, PUMA Clyde sneaker, and embellished t-shirts. Dap designed a unique monogram for the product to give it a distinctively PUMA feel. The line had its runway debut in September during PUMA’s NYFW FUTROGRADE presentation.

Dap says of the collection, “The spiritual magic embodied by the puma as an animal is coming to life in the collaboration between Dapper Dan and the PUMA brand.”

In addition to commemorating the 40th anniversary of the PUMA Clyde, PUMA x DAPPER DAN will release a statement-making version of the classic sneaker with upscale additions like premium leather and jacquard, a molded metal plaque on the heel tab with an embossed co-branded logo, and a leather formstripe adorned with crystal finishings.

DAPPER and PUMA The debut collection by DAN will only be sold at KITH stores and online at www.kith.com for a suggested retail price of $70-$300. This will contain a velour t-shirt, a new graphic Clyde sneaker, and an all-over monogrammed tracksuit studded with rhinestones.