St. Louis legend Smino is back with a new album, Luv 4 Rent. The album is Smino’s third release in a joint partnership between Motown Records and his independent label Zero Fatigue.

The Yute (Monte Booker, Groove, Phoelix, Smino), Kal Banx, Childish Major, and “The Luv Lord” all contributed to the production of Luv 4 Rent, which is narrated by “The Luv Lord” and act as an aural portrayal of the Black experience for millennials.

“Luv 4 Rent is based on the different types of love,” Smino said. “Bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, family love. It’s about the different ways I leant out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough left for myself.”

The album has “90 Proof” with J. Cole, and additional features include Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Cruza, Kal Banx, Phoelix, Lucky Daye, Ravyn Lenae, Cory Henry, Lil Uzi Vert, and Reggie.

You can tap into the album below and check out where you can catch Smino on tour here.